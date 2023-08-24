Air Hockey Worlds Held in Houston

The U.S. Air Hockey Assn. recently celebrated 50 years of air hockey at its World Championships, held from Aug. 4-6 at the University of Houston Hilton.

It was the 63rd National/World Championships sanctioned by USAA since 1978 and featured a record turnout of 145 players, according to the association. Joining a number of local businesses that sponsored the event was title sponsor MaxResto Roofing of Houston.

The USAA World title winner was Colin Cummings of Hawaii, who has dominated the sport for the last eight years (he has eight titles in total). Second place went to Jacob Weissman of Houston, the 2017 champion. Third place went to Pete Lippincott, also of Houston. Rounding out the Astro-city winners was Sarah Weissman in the Women’s Championship.