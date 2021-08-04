Air Hockey Tournament Airs on ESPN Friday

ESPN’s annual “The Ocho” programming will feature an air hockey tournament this Friday, Aug. 6. Gold Standard Games sponsored the ESPN Invitational event, which took place July 24-25 in Houston.

The Ocho is a “showcase for little-known sports played at a high level, including coin-op sports such as air hockey, foosball and pinball.” Top-ranked players from around the world participated on USAA-sanctioned Tournament Ice commercial-grade tables from Gold Standard Games, which were used for all the final matches.