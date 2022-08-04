Air Hockey Back on ESPN The Ocho

A 30-minute championship air hockey production will be on ESPN2 this week as part of its Ocho Day, which celebrates “seldom seen sports.” Air times (all Eastern time zone) will be on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

The show was filmed at the USAA World Air Hockey Championships in December 2021 at the University of Houston.

Mark Robbins, former owner of Gold Standard Games, teamed up with Tim Weissman of Fish Window Cleaning and Moffett Productions of Houston to co-sponsor and produce the program. Additional support was provided by Tomball Bowl.

For more information, visit www.airhockey.com or www.goldstandardairhockey.com.