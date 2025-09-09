Air Hockey Association Has New World Champ

Jacob Munoz of Houston won the title at the 65th Association’s World Championships, which took place Aug. 21-24 at the Margaritaville Lake Resort in Conroe, Texas. More than 130 players participated in the event, which was sponsored by Centerline Pro Air Hockey and Mako Industries.

Munoz defeated 9-time USAA World Champion Colin Cummings of Honolulu, who ended up taking second place. Third place went to Connor Cummings of Houston.

Specialty event winners included the team of Justin Flores of Chicago and Carlos Hernandez of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who paired to win the Blitz World Cup. Doubles went to Brian Quezada of Chicago and Jacob Weissman of Houston. The Women’s Championship title went to Sarah Griffith of Houston.