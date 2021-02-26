AI Plays Video Games Better Than We Do

An artificial intelligence that can remember its previous successes and use them to create new strategies has achieved record high scores on some of the hardest video games on classic Atari consoles, according to New Scientist.

Games like Montezuma’s Revenge are easy tasks for AI, which has that game’s all-time high score (sorry, humans). Adrien Ecoffet at Uber AI Labs and OpenAI, along with his colleagues, created an algorithm that “remembers all the different approaches it has tried and keeps returning to moments in which it had a high score as a starting point from which to explore further.”

The software stores screengrabs from a game as it plays to “remember” the moves – grouping together similar-looking images to identify points in the game it should return to as a jumping-off point, the publication reports.