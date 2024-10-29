AGS Installs Four Oaks Mini-Golf Course in Kansas

Adventure Golf & Sports recently opened a new 18-hole ADA-compliant mini-golf course at the Four Oaks Golf Course at Lincoln Park in the city of Pittsburg, Kan. The install used their Modular Advantage Mini Golf System.

AGS replaced a traditional style concrete course that had been rebuilt at the site in 1996 and dealing with poor drainage issues.

“It had affected playability enough that our numbers were decreasing,” explained Toby Book, director of parks & recreation for the city. “With the Modular Advantage … you get good subsurface drainage to take the water away so it’s not pooling.”

To learn more about the company’s custom courses, visit www.agsgolfandsports.com.