AGS-Built Mini-Golf Popping Up in Minnesota

With the help of Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS), entrepreneur Rodney Knight – franchise owner of Wheel Fun Rentals – has branched out with mini-golf in locations around Minnesota.

According to AGS, Knight operates courses through his bicycle rental franchise for municipal parks using the Modular Advantage Mini Golf system and also operates courses at shopping malls using AGS’s MiniLinks.

"It was real easy to work with Adventure Golf & Sports," he said. "They have good communication and they had good ideas. They designed nice courses that are very much with the times."