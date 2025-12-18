AGS Builds Mini-Golf at “Outdoor Hotel” in Michigan

Alpen Bluffs Outdoor Resort in Gaylord, Michigan, dubbed the state’s first “outdoor hotel,” has installed an 18-hole Modular Advantage Mini Golf course, a putting green, shuffleboard and a lawn game court – all designed and placed by Adventure Golf & Sports.

When all phases of construction are complete, the resort will have room for 227 RV sites, 30 fully furnished camper cabins and 14 “glamping” yurts.

Other amenities include a waterpark, pickleball courts, and a full-service grocery store and restaurant-bar.

