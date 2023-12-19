AGS Builds Evergreen Miniature Golf Course

Evergreen Miniature Golf Course in Traverse City, Mich., has opened using a unique, 18-hole, ADA-accessible design from Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS). AGS used their eco-friendly Modular Advantage System on the project.

“Unlike traditional mini-golf courses built using concrete and adorned with classic props like windmills, oversized chairs, partially sunken sailing ship masts and the like, this course surrounds players with beautiful trees, gardens and educational exhibits about sustainable practices and the environment,” the company explained.

Added owner Kerry Johnson: “I wanted a non-traditional course. I wanted it really nature-based and nature-themed to reflect the surrounding environment as much as possible but also add some beautiful water elements which they did. AGS has this amazing product. It’s not really out there anywhere else. Because of the nature theme and focus on environmental education, the eco-friendly qualities of the modular advantage were obviously appealing with what we were trying to convey. I looked other places to see what else was out there and honestly they’re the only ones that have this style course.”

Learn more about the system by emailing [email protected].