AGS Announces 360GOLF

AGS (Adventure Golf and Sports) recently announced a new high-tech mini-golf course they made with Holovis called 360GOLF. The 9-hole sports-themed course is perfect for FECs, amusement parks and more, the company said.

“This is high-tech miniature golf that debuted at last November’s IAAPA trade show with a prototype Duck Gallery hole, which resulted in substantial interest within the industry,” explained Scott Lundmark, AGS president. “As a result, our companies are now introducing a complete 9-hole course based on popular sports.”

The course features archery, basketball, bowling, cricket, soccer, Formula 1 racing, horse racing, billiards and surfing. More information is available by emailing [email protected].