After 50-Plus Years, Brooklyn Lanes Closes

The Brooklyn, Mich., bowling alley Brooklyn Lanes is permanently closed after being forced to shut down since March due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted those restrictions now, owners Eric Hall and Diana Raab said they wouldn’t be able to operate.

“I think the things our government has done, and our governor in particular has done, has saved people’s lives,” Hall said. “At the same time, I think there’s things she has done that’s cost people businesses.”

In March, according to a Facebook post, Brooklyn Lanes was in the middle of its adult league season and many planned events had to be stopped. Customers are encouraged to visit on Sept. 2 from 5-9 p.m. and on Sept. 5 from noon-5 p.m. to pick up league money, remove bowling equipment from lockers, or just say goodbye to their bowling family.

There is a possibility that bowling will continue on site at some point, but Brooklyn Lanes is no more. Stay in touch with them on Facebook.