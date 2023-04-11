AEM to Oversee Cinergy Expansion in Midland, Texas

Amusement Entertainment Management was recently selected to work on the expansion of Cinergy Entertainment Group’s 11-screen cinema complex in Midland, Texas.
The 53,000-sq.-ft. FEC will add a 27,000-sq.-ft. building capable of supporting 18 luxury bowling lanes, four digital projection axe throwing bays, three escape rooms and VR attractions.
AEM’s director of client services, Jackie Zilligen, said, “We are delighted to work alongside Cinergy in delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience for the residents of Midland.” The project is set for August 2024 completion.