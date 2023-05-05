AEM Tapped to Redevelop New Palace Social Fun Center

Amusement Entertainment Management was chosen to coordinate the redevelopment of Palace Social Hospitality’s newly-acquired iT’Z Family Food & Fun facility in Pasadena, Texas.

The company, which currently operates as Palace Social in Houston, has begun the process of transforming the 60,000-sq.-ft. venue into a “premium, multi-attraction” site with more than 100 arcade games, higher-end dining options and other attractions.

“Our success throughout the greater Houston corridor has encouraged my team to seek additional market opportunities,” explained Palace Social CEO Billy Forney. “We’re excited to be entering Pasadena with our special recipe that combines a premium dining offering with a host of interactive and immersive social experiences. As with our prior launches, Jerry Merola and his team at AEM will guide the transformation process each step of the way.”

Learn more at www.aemllc.com.