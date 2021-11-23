AEM Helps Launch Palace Social in Houston

Amusement Entertainment Management recently coordinated the launch of Palace Social in Houston, Texas. The 29,000-sq.-ft. bowling-anchored multi-attraction venue marks the “rebirth” of the original Palace Lanes, according to the company.

Palace Social has one of the area’s largest bar and lounge offerings along with state-of-the-art bowling equipment, golf simulators, a 16-seat XD motion theater, Omni Arena VR from Virtuix and a slew of arcade games. There’s also a 22-seat esports lounge.

“Palace Social has crafted a very unique operating platform that captures the essence of one of Houston’s most storied brands while elevating the entertainment experience to new levels,” said Jerry Merola, managing partner at AEM. “Our hats are off to Mr. Billy Forney and his team in completing and launching this project during one of the most challenging economic times in our country’s history.” Learn more at www.aemllc.com and www.palacesocial.com.