AEM Developed Newly-Opened Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse

Amusement Entertainment Management helped develop the new Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse, a 60,000-sq.-ft. FEC that opened in mid-October. Located in Rockledge, Fla., it occupies the former home of the Florida Today newspaper plant.

The fully indoor entertainment center offers the country’s longest gravity-fed indoor zipline, a massive go-kart track, a multi-level laser tag arena, more than 80 arcade games, an esports lounge, bowling and more.

Route 7 was conceived by the seven members of the Saltsman family, who all manage and operate the facility. Jerry Merola, Managing Partner at AEM, said, “My hat is off to the Saltsman family, who rallied together to create this uniquely special venue. Despite its vast size, Route 7 retains a genuine personality that is warm, inviting, and an absolute thrill to spend time in. Route 7 is a perfect example of what hard-working families in our industry can achieve, and in turn has raised the bar for what entertainment centers of the future can deliver.”

Added Kevin Saltsman: “This was quite the undertaking for our family. The vision began much smaller than what Route 7 is today. This is our first venue within the FEC industry and we never could have done it without the help of Jerry Merola and the entire AEM team. When you find a team with AEM’s experience and then you learn you can place your trust in them, it makes the task seem much less challenging.” Learn more at www.aemllc.com and www.route7entertainment.com.