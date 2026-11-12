AEM Completes Custom Speakeasy at Hooky

Amusement Entertainment Management recently completed Soundproof, a custom speakeasy and cocktail bar inside Hooky Entertainment at Nashville Yards.

AEM served as construction manager for the project, which opened to guests on Oct. 29. Soundproof is part of Hooky Nashville, the new 50,000-sq.-ft. cinema and entertainment venue previously completed by AEM, which opened in March with dine-in cinemas, full-length bowling lanes and an arcade.

“We see Hooky Nashville as a clear example of where family entertainment is heading,” said Jerry Merola, principal at AEM. “By adding a reservation-driven, adults-only lounge inside a multi-attraction venue, our client has extended its evening and late-night hours, broadened its audience beyond families and groups, created new food-and-beverage revenue and given guests a fresh reason to return – all within its existing footprint.”