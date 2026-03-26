AEM Client Earns 2026 FEC of the Year at AEI

Amusement Entertainment Management recently gave their congratulations to brothers Doug and Jeff Mechling, owners of Star Lanes Polaris, which won AAMA’s FEC of the Year award at Amusement Expo.

“When you’re the best at what you do, the world takes notice,” said Jerry Merola, AEM’s managing partner. “The amusement industry could not ask for a better example of a successful brand strategy, thanks to the commitment of Doug and Jeff Mechling.”

The 35,000-sq.-ft. bowling entertainment center opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2013. Learn more about them at www.starlanespolaris.com and about AEM at www.aemllc.com.