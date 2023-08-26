AEM Announces Project Development, Recent Opening

The consultants over at Amusement Entertainment Management recently said they were selected by golf ball manufacturer OnCore Golf Technology and its affiliated ShotClub Social to guide the construction of two entertainment facilities – one in Buffalo, N.Y. and another in Knoxville, Tenn.

Each 40,000-sq.-ft. facility will be called ShotClub Social and have 60 driving range bays, interactive gameboards, duckpin bowling, arcades with virtual reality and more.

AEM also recently announced the launch of their new client facility 1UP Entertainment + Social, a 26,000-sq.-ft. venue in Tampa, Fla. That bowling-anchored location features all sorts of attractions, such as axe throwing, a 5D immersive motion theater, a virtual reality arena and a slate of arcade games.

Stay on top of all the company’s happenings at www.aemllc.com.