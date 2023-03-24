AEI Charity Fund Raffle Wednesday at Expo

Be sure to stop by the AAMA/AMOA Town Square booth at the show; the associations have joined to create the AEI Charity Fund and there will be a 50/50 raffle March 29 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

Tickets are $25 each or you can get five for $100. Even those not attending can win; checks can be made payable to Coin-Op Cares.

The raffle winner will be announced in the Town Square booth for the annual Beers & Cheers event, held from 5-6 p.m. Visit booth #A1535 or contact [email protected] to learn more.