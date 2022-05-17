AEI Charity Donates $20K for Ukrainian Relief

The new AEI Charity Fund recently presented a $20,000 donation to the organization CARE for Ukrainian relief. AAMCF executive director Tina Schwartz and AMOA Coin-Op Cares executive vice president Lori Schneider were on hand to give the check to Nashmeen Moslehuddin, CARE’s senior director of development and individual giving.

According to their website (www.care.org), the organization’s Ukraine Crisis Fund supports 4 million people with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits and more.

“CARE reports that more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries with another 7.7 million internally displaced,” said David Cohen, AAMCF’s president. “Given these staggering numbers, the AEI Charity Fund committee unanimously agreed to direct the funds raised at the 2022 Amusement Expo International to Ukrainian relief efforts.”