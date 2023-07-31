AEI Call for Speakers Open Through Sept. 1

The expanded Amusement Expo education program will be held March 18-19 at the 2024 event in Las Vegas and you can be among the speakers. You can click here and fill out the application by Sept. 1 to be considered.

Organizers say submissions should focus on topics relating to people management, attracting and retaining employees, business management and operations, merchandising and industry trends and development.

Applications will be judged based on the timeliness of the topic, title of the session, the potential audience and more. For additional information, contact Brian Glasgow at [email protected] or 708-226-1300.