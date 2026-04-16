AEI 2027 Call for Speakers is Open

If you were inspired by the speakers and panelists at this year’s Amusement Expo, why not apply to be a speaker at the 2027 event? The call is now open. Click here to apply.

Organizers seek “operators, route professionals, manufacturers, tech innovators and leaders from every segment of our industry to deliver practical, future-focused content.” From field-tested strategies and lessons learned to new industry insights, the show wants to hear your voice.

In-demand topics they’re looking for include AI for operators, staffing and Gen Z talent, cybersecurity, revenue strategies, XR and immersive tech, finance, tariffs and others.

The deadline for a proposal is July 1. Those selected will be notified September 1. Next year’s education program is March 15-16, and the trade show will immediately follow, from March 17-18.

Learn more about the show at www.amusementexpo.org.