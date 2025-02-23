Adventure Zone Celebrates 15 Years of Family Fun

The Adventure Zone Family Fun Center in Canal Park, Minn., turned 15 this month and the company celebrated from Feb. 15-23.

General Manager Dan Brigan, who himself frequented the FEC as a kid, said, “It’s one of those places where families, individuals and friends can get out and make some memories. Those memories are still with me to this day.”

Brigan explained for the celebratory week, guests could sign up for a birthday party giveaway. Everyone also got a pass voucher for use in March.

Learn more at www.adventurezoneduluth.com.