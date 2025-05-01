Adventure Park Opens in Texas

A family entertainment venue boasting a ropes course recently opened in The Colony, Texas. Fritz’s Adventure Park is an indoor-outdoor hybrid that also features ziplines, treehouses and a climbing wall. This marks the second location for Fritz’s Adventure Park after the Missouri facility opened in 2016, according to KDFW.

“We are thrilled to open our doors at Grandscape and become a part of one of the nation’s top entertainment hubs,” said Matt Engram, owner and CEO of Fritz’s Adventure Park.

“Our mission is to create ‘wow’ moments by providing a space where families and friends can come together to challenge themselves and make lasting memories.”

Visit www.fritzsadventure.com to learn more about their 100,000-sq.-ft. space in Texas.