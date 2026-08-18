Adventure Landing Closes North Carolina Location

The Adventure Landing amusement park in Raleigh, North Carolina, closed on Aug. 16 after 38 years in business, People magazine reported.

“It has truly been a privilege to bring fun, laughter and lifelong memories to so many families throughout the years,” said Hank Woodburn, owner of Adventure Landing Raleigh, in a Facebook post. “We are incredibly grateful to the guests, employees, schools, churches, businesses and community organizations that have supported us over the years.”

The company previously closed their Jacksonville Beach, Florida, location in 2024. They still have locations in Buffalo, New York; Dallas, Texas; and Gastonia and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Learn more at www.adventurelanding.com.