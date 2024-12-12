Adventure Golf & Sports Designs for RV Resort

An 18-hole Modular Advantage Mini Golf course was recently designed and installed at the Sherwood Forest Campground in Aitkin, Minn., by AGS. The campground is an RV resort that features more than 800 sites.

The new course replaces an old one built more than 20 years ago by association member volunteers, according to the campground’s manager Andy Bober.

AGS built their new course using interlocking, flexible and patented panels made from recycled materials that makes the course not only eco-friendly but allowing easy water drainage as well. Learn more at www.agsgolfandsports.com.