Adults-Only Mini-Golf Opens Today in Minneapolis

Puttery Minneapolis is open as of noon today, July 21. The company held a grand opening ceremony there for their new, adults-only mini-golf venue, according to Bring Me the News.

The concept is from the Dallas-based golf company Drive Shack. Their Minneapolis location is housed in a 20,265-sq.-ft. space that features three themed putting courses (art museum, conservatory and library), bars and multiple lounge areas for drinking and dining.

Puttery has existing locations in Texas, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. You can learn more at www.puttery.com.