Adrenaline Entertainment Centers Closes All Locations Indefinitely

With locations in Lexington, Ky., Cincinnati, Columbia, S.C., and York, Pa., trampoline park-anchored Adrenaline Entertainment Centers has closed its facilities indefinitely as of Aug. 10.

“Despite the health of our company and the wonderful relationship we enjoy with our loyal customers, the Covid-19 shutdown and subsequent economic climate have made it impossible for us to keep our doors open,” CEO Morgan Chapman said in a statement.

The centers had reopened with safety precautions like capacity limits, temperature checks, mask requirements for employees and more. For more information about the business, or to receive a refund for party bookings, visit www.adrenalinecenters.com.