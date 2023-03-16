Adel Family Fun Center Reopens After Fire

The Adel Family Fun Center in the Iowa city of the same name recently reopened following a fire that closed the business down for three months.

According to the Des Moines Register, the 65-year-old bowling alley opened back up March 3 after a fire originating from a furnace caused extensive smoke damage on Dec. 12.

“We’re excited to be back open, we’re excited to welcome the community back in, our league bowlers, birthday parties, you name it,” said owner Bryce Smith at the ribbon cutting. For more information, visit www.affcbowl.com.