Adam Kleinhenz Gets AAMA’s Shining Star Award

Shaffer Distributing Company’s director of business development, Adam Kleinhenz, was honored with AAMA’s Shining Star Award at the association’s gala. The award recognizes those who “demonstrate exceptional dedication and impact within the amusement industry.”

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” Kleinhenz expressed. “It’s meaningful to be recognized personally, but even more rewarding to see the effort of the AAMA, and the work it does to improve our industry, acknowledged as well.”

Scott Shaffer added: “We are so proud of Adam for his work with the AAMA. He always puts 100% of his heart and soul into what he believes in. I’m so glad that others get to see what we see every day and recognize him for his efforts.”