Activate Accelerates U.K. Expansion

The immersive play brand Activate, which first launched in Canada, is continuing its rapid U.K. expansion with four new venues in Watford, Maidstone, Basingstoke and Poole.

Activate “combines physical activity with immersive gaming,” they say, challenging groups of 2-5 players to “jump, climb and problem-solve their way through a series of high-energy game rooms.” Players can take on games including Strike, Portals, Control, Press, Hide, Laser, Grid, Mega Grid and Hoops.

“We’re seeing huge demand for immersive, technology-led experiences that offer something genuinely different from traditional leisure activities,” said Rich Beese, founder and CEO of We Do Play, the experiential leisure group behind Activate, Boom Battle Bar and Flip Out. “Watford, Maidstone, Basingstoke and Poole are all fantastic locations with a growing appetite for social entertainment, making them ideal locations for Activate’s continued expansion.”