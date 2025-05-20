Action Lab Leadership Co-Hosts Amusement 360

The team at Action Lab Leadership proudly co-hosted the Amusement 360 event with Creative Works from May 6-8 at the Embassy Suites Event Center in Indianapolis, marking the group’s first time co-hosting the FEC training engagement.

“Events like this make our industry better,” said Danny Gruening, the founder of Action Lab Leadership. “We bring together more than 150 people from the industry to learn, network and grow. And based on the attendee surveys, everyone who attended learned tools that will make a huge impact in their businesses.”

The event included keynote presentations from the hostage negotiator Scott Harvey, a tour of Creative Works’ Theme Factory, operator interviews and other sessions.

The next Amusement 360 will be Sept. 16-18. Visit www.actionlableadership.com and www.amusement360.com for more information.