Ace Pickleball Club Next to New D&B

A former Gander Mountain sporting goods store in Sugar Land, Texas, will soon be home to Ace Pickleball Club and Dave & Buster’s, both of which have signed leases on the building.

According to KHOU, the pickleball biz will take up 33,740 sq. ft. while Dave & Buster’s will take up the remaining 30,613 sq. ft.

It’s going to be the fourth Houston-area D&B. For Ace Pickleball Club, it’ll be the second. They also have locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and in states around the country.

Learn more about them at www.acepickleballclub.com.