AAMCF Seeks Donations for 2022 AEI Honor Roll

The AAMA’s Charitable Foundation has set a goal of $35,000 for this year’s Amusement Expo International Honor Roll. Visit www.coin-op.org/honor-roll to register.

In 2021, even though the board previously made the decision to halt fundraising efforts due to the pandemic, donations totaling $58,250 were approved. Various charities included K.E.E.N., The Sunrise Association, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and many other deserving organizations.

Since February 2019, AAMCF has contributed over $300,000 for their programs and charity partners. Again, learn more and donate at www.coin-op.org/honor-roll.