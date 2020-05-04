AAMCF Postpones Fundraising Campaign

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AAMA’s Charitable Foundation has decided to postpone their 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award fundraising program.

The Lifetime Achievement Award itself was presented to Betson president and CFO Bob Geschine at Amusement Expo in March. AAMCF planned to begin their fundraising campaign this month for their annual souvenir Ad Journal, distributed at their meeting in September.

However, “given the tremendous upheaval throughout the entire industry” caused by COVID-19, the foundation decided to postpone it until 2021.

“AAMCF’s fundraising for the Lifetime Achievement Award – Honorary Ad Journal represents our foundation’s largest single annual fundraising event,” said David Cohen, AAMCF president. “As our industry is struggling with the current economic conditions, it’s not appropriate for us to be soliciting donations at this time. We want nothing but success for this campaign in honoring Bob and all parties agree, postponing the campaign is the right choice today.”

Visit www.coin-op.org/aamcf to learn more about the foundation.