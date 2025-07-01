AAMCF Invites You: Volunteer with Sunrise

AAMCF is partnering with the Sunrise Association’s Camp Sunrise to support their mission and create some fun-filled events for children with cancer and their siblings.

There are three opportunities to volunteer at Sunrise Carnivals – July 10 in Chicago, July 23 in Philadelphia and Aug. 12 on Long Island. Click here to register to volunteer or supply equipment, games or merchandise for the carnival’s arcade.

Email [email protected] to get more information. (You can also stop by their booth today at Bowl Expo – #601.)