AAMCF Hopes to Raise $330K for Ad Journal

Eugene Jarvis of Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix is being celebrated this year with AAMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The association’s charitable arm, AAMCF, is now taking donations for their annual ad journal, which will honor Jarvis.

Their goal this year is to raise $330,000. Funds raised benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, KEEN USA (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now) and the Sunrise Association.

The deadline for the congratulatory ads is July 10.

Click here to learn more and support the ad journal. Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or call the AAMA office at 847-290-9088.