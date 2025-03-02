Trending
AAMCF Honor Roll Raises Nearly $65K; Oltmann Scholarship Applications Open Through March 15

The AAMA’s Charitable Fund has exceeded their $60,000 goal and raised $64,900 for the 2025 Honor Roll, which supports the association’s charity partners, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN) and Sunrise Association.

In other AAMA news, the association’s J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship deadline is coming up this March 15. The recipient of the $5,000 scholarship must have an endorsement from an AAMA member.

New this year, the scholarship is officially open to students of any age attending an accredited college, university or technical school.

