AAMCF Honor Roll Campaign Open Now

The 2026 AAMCF Honor Roll is officially open, AAMA announced. The Honor Roll recognizes the individuals and companies who annually support “the children and families served by our AAMCF charity partners.”

“To our returning Honor Roll supporters: thank you for continuing to believe in this mission and for standing with us year after year,” the association wrote. “Your ongoing commitment makes a real difference and allows AAMCF to expand its reach and deepen its impact across the communities we serve.”

Click here to join the Honor Roll program. The goal is to raise $60,000 for the group’s charity partners, which includes the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, KEEN and Sunrise Association.