AAMCF Charity Partner Spreads Valentine’s Joy

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation recently shared that its partner, the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, is bringing some holiday joy to hospitalized children for Valentine’s Day.

AAMA invites you to send some love on Valentine’s Day by sharing a virtual card (click here). The goal is to deliver 10,000 cards to patients spending the day at Lurie Children’s. All you have to do is enter your name, email, zip code and a message to a child.

The hospital has also been accepting homemade Valentine’s Day card kits for the kids to enjoy. Click here to learn more information.