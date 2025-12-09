AAMCF Brings KEEN Kids to the Arcade

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation recently welcomed more than 60 young athletes and their families for the private KEEN Kids Arcade at Lucky Strike Chicago.

KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now) is a free, non-competitive, one-on-one program that joins physical activity and fun to empower youth with disabilities. It’s one of the AAMCF’s prominent charity organizations.

Sponsors of this year’s KEEN Kids Arcade included Bay Tek Entertainment, TouchTunes, Alpha-Omega, Apple Industries, Pixel Plush & Prizes and Rhode Island Novelty.

“We were absolutely thrilled to spend the day playing, bowling and connecting with these incredible athletes and their families,” said Tina Schwartz, executive director of the AAMCF. “Events like this remind us why our industry’s commitment to giving back matters so deeply. We’re grateful to Lucky Strike for opening their doors and their hearts, to our generous sponsors for making this experience possible, and to our AAMA community for always stepping up to support the power of play.”