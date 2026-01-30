AAMA’s VR Sanitation Guide Used by ASTM International

AAMA recently announced that its VR Connect Virtual Reality Equipment Sanitation Guide for Location-Based Entertainment Businesses was a key document used by ASTM International in the development of two new industry standards which were published in 2025. The document will serve as a “how-to reference guide” for businesses adopting these standards.

“This significant achievement marks an important milestone for both the amusement industry and location-based entertainment businesses, establishing comprehensive hygiene practices for virtual reality equipment in entertainment settings,” AAMA wrote.

ASTM International, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is “renowned for developing and publishing voluntary consensus technical standards for a broad range of materials, products, systems and services worldwide.”