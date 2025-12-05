AAMA’s Oltmann Scholarship Applications Now Open

The J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship applications are available now through March 15, AAMA reported.

The annual scholarship is open to any student pursuing higher education (college, university, trade school or technical program) who has a recommendation from an AAMA member.

“This connection to our membership ensures that we continue investing in the families, communities and future talent that help strengthen and grow our industry,” the association stated. “If you know a student preparing for their next chapter, we encourage you to share this opportunity. Your recommendation could help open doors for someone eager to learn, grow and make a meaningful impact.”

More information and links to apply are here: www.coin-op.org/jrom-scholarship.