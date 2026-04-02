AAMA’s New Webinar Series Begins April 8

Join the AAMA’s Young Professionals Committee next week on April 8 at 1 p.m. Central time as it launches the first webinar in its From Factory to Floor series. Click here to register.

The first webinar is called “Where Strategy Builds Revenue” and will focus on emerging trends shaping the future of the industry.

Among the speakers will be AAMA’s Tina Schwartz and Pete Gustafson, AAMA Young Professional Committee Chair Anna Marcus (Bandai Namco Amusement America), Shelley Katz (BMI Merchandise), Jim Bennington (No Cash Value/Fun Factory), and Jim Dupree (Smart Industries).

Become an AAMA member at www.coin-op.org.