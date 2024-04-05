AAMA’s “Loose Change” Details Lots of Association News

In their latest Loose Change newsletter, AAMA boasted a successful Amusement Expo, congratulated their recent award winners and noted a deadline extension for their scholarship.

This year’s Vegas trade show had an attendance of nearly 4,700 with 205 exhibiting companies, both numbers way up from 2023. At the show, during Beers & Cheers, Raw Thrills, Betson Enterprises, Amusement Connect, TrainerTainment and Elev8 Adventure Park were all recognized by the association.

Team Play’s Ed Pellegrini was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award (and was also inducted into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame). Details will soon come on how to reserve your ad in the association’s 2024 Ad Journal.

The AAMCF also noted Sunrise Camp Carnival dates for those who’d like to participate with Sunrise Association, which is one of the recipients of AAMA’s charitable endeavors. The dates will be July 17 in Philadelphia, Aug. 1 in Chicago and Aug. 8 on Long Island, N.Y. Learn more about all of AAMA’s goings-on at www.coin-op.org.