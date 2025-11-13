AAMA’s Finalists for FEC of the Year Award

The American Amusement Machine Association has announced the finalists for their upcoming FEC of the Year Award. They include Downtown Flavortown, Fun Warehouse, High Five Lakeway, Star Lanes Polaris and Uptown Alley.

The 2026 winner will be celebrated at the Beers & Cheers event at Amusement Expo on March 18. (The association will also mark the return of FEC Connect, their signature program designed to bring the FEC community together.)