AAMA’s FEC of the Year Applications Now Open

AAMA is now accepting first round applications for the 2022 AAMA FEC of the Year Award. The first round deadline is June 30. You must be a current AAMA member to apply. There’s still time to become a member; simply click here to do so.)

The award is based on several criteria including games and attractions, prize center, food service, marketing, social media, charitable activity, safety and security, staff engagement, interior and exterior design and a secret shopper visit.

Click here to apply. The second round deadline will be July 29; Aug. 4 will be the final review for the third round selection; and secret shopper visits will occur throughout August and September. Visit www.coin-op.org for more information.