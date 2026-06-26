AAMA’s FEC of the Year Applications Close Soon

Hurry, hurry! June 30 is the final day to submit your application for the 2027 AAMA Family Entertainment Center of the Year Award. Click here to fill out the form.

The association said there’s another incentive to apply this year… the top five finalists will each receive a comprehensive professional secret shopper report, meant to provide “valuable operational insights and guest experience feedback that can help strengthen and elevate your business.”

You can reach out to the AAMA office with any questions: 847-290-9088. Visit them online at www.coin-op.org.