AAMA’s FEC Connect Headed to Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 5

Oct. 5 marks the return of AAMA’s FEC Connect program, the traveling networking and education program designed for those in the fun center business. Taking place at the Scene75 Entertainment Center in Dayton, Ohio, the program is sponsored by Scene75 and Semnox and will once again put local FEC owners/operators and AAMA member companies together to share ideas.

Speakers at the event are: Betson Sales and Business Development Mgr. Britannie Betti, Semnox Sr. Sales Partner Brian Duke, D-Box Technologies Account Director Nicolas Fournier, The Workx owner Tim Frankish, Rollhouse Entertainment CEO Glenn Gable and TrainerTainment Chief Training Officer Candi Kelley.

For more information, visit app.glueup.com/event/fec-connect-dayton-42620 (a link to registration can be found at the webpage as well). By the way, the hotel registration deadline for blocked-out room rate is today, Oct. 1. To find out more about AAMA membership and the association’s programs, visit www.coin-op.org.