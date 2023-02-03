AAMA’s Charitable Foundation Fundraising Season Kicks Off

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) has begun its annual Honor Roll fundraising efforts, which will be part of the Amusement Expo activities at the end of March. The organization’s three key charities are K.E.E.N., The Sunrise Assn. and the Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital.

“We have set an aggressive goal of $50,000 for this year’s Honor Roll and with your help we are confident we can exceed this amount,” the charity said. “If you have been a sponsor in the past, thank you so much and we hope to see you back. If you have not, please consider joining the many organizations that are a part of our foundation family.”

Learn more and donate at www.coin-op.org/honor-roll. Email [email protected] for additional information. Those who wish to sponsor the Honor Roll can do so online no later than Feb. 17.